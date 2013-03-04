iSport International
iSport International
- Team name iSport International
- Base Norwich, United Kingdom
- Team principal -
- Technical manager -
- Chassis -
- Engine -
- Founding date Jan 1 2004
- Podiums -
- World Championship -
- Pole positions -
- Fastest race laps -
- 373 comments on iSport International
- 0 members have this team as their favourite
- Tweets about iSport International
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DriverPointsStartedNot finishedNot startedPole positionsPodiumsRace wins
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GP2: Russian Time gets iSport entry for 2013
GP2 Series organisers are pleased to announce that Russian Time have been allocated an entry for the 2013 season. Currently based in Germany, the squad becomes the first Russian...04 Mar 2013 15:47
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GP2: Palmer in front of Valsecchi after first session in Malaysia
The 2012 season could not have started better for iSports Jolyon Palmer: the young Brit set the fastest laptime of the free practice session this morning at Sepang Internation...23 Mar 2012 06:51
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GP2: Esteban Gutierrez ends test in Barcelona on top
Esteban Gutiérrez set the quickest laptime again in todays final pre-season test in Barcelona. The young Mexican set a laptime of 1:29.154 in the morning session ahead of las...08 Mar 2012 16:34
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GP2: Caterham Racing announces Van der Garde and Gonzalez
Caterham Racing is pleased to announce Giedo van der Garde and Rodolfo Gonzalez will join forces with the team this year for the much anticipated 2012 GP2 championship. Giedo...27 Feb 2012 20:20
04 Mar 2013 15:47
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15:47GP2
23 Mar 2012 06:51
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06:51GP2
08 Mar 2012 16:34
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16:34GP2
27 Feb 2012 20:20
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20:20GP2
History iSport International
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Driver#
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iSport International
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2012
8
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7
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2011
10
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iSport
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10