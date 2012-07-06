Atech CRS GP has confirmed that Brazilian racer (GBR license) Fabio Gamberini will line-up in place of John Wartique, alongside Tamas Pal Kiss and Ethan Ringel for this weekendÂ...
After securing pole this morning, Finnish ace Aaro Vainio went one step better by winning the prestigious Monaco race, the first in the history of the GP3 Series. It was a debut...
Aaro Vainio is a happy man, the Finn will start the first ever Monaco GP3 Race from pole position after a stunning lap in a qualifying session that was divided into two groups. ...
Atech CRS GP today confirms Belgian John Wartique to complete its three-car line up for the 2012 GP3 Series, joining Hungarian Tamas Pal Kiss and American Ethan Ringel. The 2...
Atech CRS GP has confirmed Hungarian racer Tamas Pal Kiss alongside American Ethan Ringel among its line-up to contest the 2012 GP3 Series. The GP3 race winner from Miskolc, wil...
GP3 Series testing resumed in Barcelona at the Circuit de Catalunya for the second official pre-season test of 2012. There were six new faces on show: Carmen Jorda (Ocean Racing...
06 Jul 2012 09:42
25 May 2012 15:12
07 May 2012 15:51
04 Apr 2012 14:58
12 Mar 2012 18:25
1