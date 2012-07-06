CRS
- Team name CRS
- Base -, United Kingdom
- Team principal -
- Technical manager -
- Chassis -
- Engine -
- Founding date Jan 1 2004
- Podiums -
- World Championship -
- Pole positions -
- Fastest race laps -
- 5 comments on CRS
- 0 members have this team as their favourite
- Tweets about CRS
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DriverPointsStartedNot finishedNot startedPole positionsPodiumsRace wins
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GP3: Fabio Gamberini debuts with Atech in Silverstone
Atech CRS GP has confirmed that Brazilian racer (GBR license) Fabio Gamberini will line-up in place of John Wartique, alongside Tamas Pal Kiss and Ethan Ringel for this weekendÂ...06 Jul 2012 09:42
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GP3: Aaro Vainio flies to first win in Monaco
After securing pole this morning, Finnish ace Aaro Vainio went one step better by winning the prestigious Monaco race, the first in the history of the GP3 Series. It was a debut...25 May 2012 15:12
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GP3: Aaro Vainio claims first ever GP3 pole in Monaco
Aaro Vainio is a happy man, the Finn will start the first ever Monaco GP3 Race from pole position after a stunning lap in a qualifying session that was divided into two groups. ...25 May 2012 10:33
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GP3: Atech CRS GP signs Belgian John Wartique for 2012
Atech CRS GP today confirms Belgian John Wartique to complete its three-car line up for the 2012 GP3 Series, joining Hungarian Tamas Pal Kiss and American Ethan Ringel. The 2...07 May 2012 15:51
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GP3: Atech CRS GP signs Tamas Pal Kiss for 2012
Atech CRS GP has confirmed Hungarian racer Tamas Pal Kiss alongside American Ethan Ringel among its line-up to contest the 2012 GP3 Series. The GP3 race winner from Miskolc, wil...04 Apr 2012 14:58
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GP3: Mitch Evans on top after first day of testing in Barcelona
GP3 Series testing resumed in Barcelona at the Circuit de Catalunya for the second official pre-season test of 2012. There were six new faces on show: Carmen Jorda (Ocean Racing...12 Mar 2012 18:25
06 Jul 2012 09:42
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09:42GP3
25 May 2012 15:12
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15:12GP3
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10:33GP3
07 May 2012 15:51
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15:51GP3
04 Apr 2012 14:58
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14:58GP3
12 Mar 2012 18:25
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18:25GP3
History CRS
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Driver#
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AKA Cobra
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AKA Cobra
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2007
1
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AKA