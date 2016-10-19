Super Aguri
Super Aguri
- Team name Super Aguri
- Base Tokyo, Japan
- Team principal -
- Technical manager -
- Chassis -
- Engine -
- Founding date Sep 1 2005
- Podiums -
- World Championship -
- Pole positions -
- Fastest race laps -
- 235 comments on Super Aguri
- 3 members have this team as their favourite
- Tweets about Super Aguri
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DriverPointsStartedNot finishedNot startedPole positionsPodiumsRace wins
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IndyCar: Drivers who have made to move from F1 to IndyCar
Kevin Magnussen has been the subject of rumours this week linking him with a switch to IndyCar for 2017. Although he has denied the claims, it is not the first time the Renault...19 Oct 2016 15:59
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Franck Montagny: "I hope we don't see many other Grands Prix like this"
Former Super Aguri driver Franck Montagny admitted that he found the Hungarian Grand Prix "boring". The Frenchman, who also had stints testing for Renault and Toyota ...25 Jul 2016 11:20
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IndyCar: Perfect strategy call hands Will Power win in Toronto
Will Power snatched a last gasp win away from Scott Dixon on the streets of Toronto on Sunday, in what looked like a certain victory for the Kiwi. Dixon, who started the race o...18 Jul 2016 09:41
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'Hamilton faster than Rosberg, but doesn't work as hard'
Former F1 driver Franck Montagny thinks Nico Rosberg is ready to win his first world championship in 2016. The Frenchman, who drove for Super Aguri ten years ago, says that just...23 Jun 2016 12:41
19 Oct 2016 15:59
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15:59IndyCar
25 Jul 2016 11:20
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11:20F1
18 Jul 2016 09:41
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09:41IndyCar
23 Jun 2016 12:41
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12:41F1
History Super Aguri
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Super Aguri