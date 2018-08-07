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Midland F1

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RU Midland F1

  • Team name Midland F1
  • Base Silverstone, Russian
  • Team principal -
  • Technical manager -
  • Chassis -
  • Engine -
  • Founding date Jan 1 2006
  • Podiums -
  • World Championship -
  • Pole positions -
  • Fastest race laps -

Driver statistics
  • Driver
    Points
    Started
    Not finished
    Not started
    Pole positions
    Podiums
    Race wins

Latest news
  • McLaren open to bringing in Key earlier
    McLaren open to bringing in Key earlier

    McLaren CEO Zak Brown says that he is open to opportunities that will allow its new technical director James Key to join the team as soon as possible. McLaren recently anno...

    07 Aug 2018 10:05
  • 'Force India to change to Force 1 in 2018'

    'Force India to change to Force 1 in 2018'

    Force India is on course to change its name for the 2018 season in an attempt to appear more internationally appealing, according to Auto Motor und Sport. The team is this ...

    27 Jun 2017 11:02

History Midland F1

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    Driver
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  • Midland F1

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