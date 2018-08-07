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Midland F1
Midland F1
- Team name Midland F1
- Base Silverstone, Russian
- Team principal -
- Technical manager -
- Chassis -
- Engine -
- Founding date Jan 1 2006
- Podiums -
- World Championship -
- Pole positions -
- Fastest race laps -
- 229 comments on Midland F1
- 1 members have this team as their favourite
- Tweets about Midland F1
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DriverPointsStartedNot finishedNot startedPole positionsPodiumsRace wins
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McLaren open to bringing in Key earlier
McLaren CEO Zak Brown says that he is open to opportunities that will allow its new technical director James Key to join the team as soon as possible. McLaren recently anno...07 Aug 2018 10:05
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'Force India to change to Force 1 in 2018'
Force India is on course to change its name for the 2018 season in an attempt to appear more internationally appealing, according to Auto Motor und Sport. The team is this ...27 Jun 2017 11:02
07 Aug 2018 10:05
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10:05F1
27 Jun 2017 11:02
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11:02F1
History Midland F1
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Driver#
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Midland F1