Jordan Grand Prix
Jordan Grand Prix
- Team name Jordan Grand Prix
- Base Silverstone, Ireland
- Team principal -
- Technical manager -
- Chassis -
- Engine -
- Founding date Jan 1 1991
- Podiums -
- World Championship -
- Pole positions -
- Fastest race laps -
- 294 comments on Jordan Grand Prix
- 13 members have this team as their favourite
- Tweets about Jordan Grand Prix
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DriverPointsStartedNot finishedNot startedPole positionsPodiumsRace wins
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History: Michael Schumacher Special: Part 2 - The spectacular debut and his opening period at Benetton
His debut for Jordan Many think Michael made his debut at Spa on Friday morning during the first free practice session, but this is not true. On Tuesday, August 20th, Mich...29 Dec 2018 19:00
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25 years ago today: Michael Schumacher's first Formula One race
25 August 1991; a date etched into the minds of Formula One fans worldwide. The Belgian Grand Prix was set to take place, but in the build-up to the weekend, only one team domin...25 Aug 2016 16:13
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Michael Schumacher 'reacting' to treatment - Di Montezemolo
Seven-time Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher is reacting to treatment according to former Ferrari boss Luca Di Montezemolo. Since suffering a life-threatning skiing...22 Jun 2016 21:40
29 Dec 2018 19:00
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19:00F1
25 Aug 2016 16:13
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16:13F1
22 Jun 2016 21:40
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21:40F1
History Jordan Grand Prix
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Driver#
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Jordan
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2001
12
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1991
32