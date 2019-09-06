user icon
F1Lotus Mad Max

Lotus Mad Max
  • Camera-
  • Fotogrootte3456x5184 px
  • Brandpuntsafstand-
  • Diafragma-
  • Sluitertijd-
  • Datum8 mei 2015

Formula One World Championship A special Lotus F1 Team car livery to promote the film Mad Max: Fury Road. Spanish Grand Prix, Friday 8th May 2015. Barcelona, Spain. Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Spanish Grand Prix - Practice Day - Barcelona, Spain Lotus F1 Team Barcelona Spain Formula One Formula 1 F1 GP Grand Prix Spanish Spain Barcelona Catalunya Circuit de Catalunya Montmelo JM437 Portrait GP1505b 15MADFRI

  • Lotus