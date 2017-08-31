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Mecachrome
Mecachrome
- Team name Mecachrome
- Base Tours, France
- Team principal -
- Technical manager -
- Chassis -
- Engine -
- Founding date Jan 1 1979
- Podiums -
- World Championship -
- Pole positions -
- Fastest race laps -
- 3 comments on Mecachrome
- 0 members have this team as their favourite
- Tweets about Mecachrome
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DriverPointsStartedNot finishedNot startedPole positionsPodiumsRace wins
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F2: New 2018 car revealed equipped with Halo
Today at Monza, the 2018 Formula 2 car was launched, equipped with the controversial Halo. The safety device has become mandatory in the feeder series as well as Formula 1 for n...31 Aug 2017 13:37
31 Aug 2017 13:37
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13:37F2
History Mecachrome
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Mecachrome
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Mecachrome