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Draco Racing
Draco Racing
- Team name Draco Racing
- Base Italy, Italy
- Team principal -
- Technical manager -
- Chassis -
- Engine -
- Founding date Jan 1 1989
- Podiums -
- World Championship -
- Pole positions -
- Fastest race laps -
- 42 comments on Draco Racing
- 0 members have this team as their favourite
- Tweets about Draco Racing
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On screen:
19 FANTIN Pietro (BRA) International Draco Raci...
May 31 2015Album
On screen:
20 BONIFACIO Bruno (BRA) International Draco Ra...
Apr 11 2015Album
On screen:
05 FANTIN Pietro (Bra) Formula Renault 3.5 Inte...
Sep 26 2014Album
On screen:
05 FANTIN Pietro (Bra) Formula Renault 3.5 Inte...
May 24 2014Album
On screen:
06 GHIOTTO Luca (Ita) Formula Renault 3.5 Inte...
May 11 2014Album
On screen:
06, Luca Ghiotto (Ita), International Draco Rac...
Apr 13 2014Album
Photo gallery
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On screen:
19 FANTIN Pietro (BRA) International Draco Racing (ITA) action during the 2015 World Series by Renault from May 29th to 31st 2015, at Spa Francorchamps, Belgium. Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI. AUTO - WSR SPA FRANCORCHAMPS 2015 Florent Gooden Spa Belgium 2.0 2015 Auto Car CHAMPIONNAT ESPAGNE Europe FORMULA RENAULT FORMULES FR FR 3.5 MONOPLACE Motorsport Race RENAULT SPORT series Sport UNIPLACE VOITURES WORLD WORLD SERIES BY RENAULT WSR
May 31 2015Album
On screen:
19 FANTIN Pietro (BRA) International Draco Racing (ITA) action during the 2015 World Series by Renault from April 24th to 26th 2015, at Motorland Aragon, Spain. Photo Jean Michel Le Meur / DPPI. AUTO - WSR MOTORLAND ARAGON 2015 Jean Michel Le Meur Alcaniz Spain 2015 Auto Car CHAMPIONNAT ESPAGNE Europe FORMULA RENAULT FORMULES FR FR 3.5 MONOPLACE Motorsport Race RENAULT SPORT series Sport UNIPLACE VOITURES WORLD WORLD SERIES BY RENAULT WSR 2.0
Apr 26 2015Album
On screen:
19 FANTIN Pietro (BRA) International Draco Racing (ITA) action during the 2015 World Series by Renault from April 24th to 26th 2015, at Motorland Aragon, Spain. Photo Vincent Curutchet / DPPI. AUTO - WSR MOTORLAND ARAGON 2015 Vincent Curutchet Alcaniz Spain 2015 Auto Car CHAMPIONNAT ESPAGNE Europe FORMULA RENAULT FORMULES FR FR 3.5 MONOPLACE Motorsport Race RENAULT SPORT series Sport UNIPLACE VOITURES WORLD WORLD SERIES BY RENAULT WSR 2.0
Apr 26 2015Album
On screen:
20 BONIFACIO Bruno (BRA) International Draco Racing (ITA) action during the 2015 Formula Renault 3.5 race at Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, from July 10th to 12th 2015. Photo DPPI / Florent Gooden. Auto - Fr 3.5 race at Red Bull Ring 2015 Florent Gooden Spielberg Austria AUTO CAR FR FR 3.5 Formule Renault MONOPLACE Motorsport Race UNIPLACE WSR World Series by Renault
Apr 11 2015Album
On screen:
05 FANTIN Pietro (Bra) Formula Renault 3.5 International Draco Racing action during the 2014 World Series by Renault, September 26th to 28th 2014, at Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France. Photo Francois Flamand / DPPI AUTO - WSR PAUL RICARD 2014 Francois Flamand Le Castellet France 2014 Auto Car CHAMPIONNAT Europe FORMULA RENAULT FORMULES FR FR 3.5 MONOPLACE Motorsport Race RENAULT SPORT series Sport UNIPLACE VOITURES WORLD WORLD SERIES BY RENAULT WSR
Sep 26 2014Album
On screen:
05 FANTIN Pietro (Bra) Formula Renault 3.5 International Draco Racing action during the 2014 Formula One World Championship, Grand Prix of Monaco from May 21st to 25th 2014, in Monaco. Photo Jean Michel Le Meur / DPPI F1 - GRAND PRIX OF MONACO 2014 Jean Michel Le Meur Monaco Monaco Auto Car f1 formula 1 Formula One FORMULE 1 FORMULE UN Grand Prix MAI MAY MONOPLACE Motorsport Race Monaco UNIPLACE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
May 24 2014Album
On screen:
06 GHIOTTO Luca (Ita) Formula Renault 3.5 International Draco Racing action during the 2014 World Series by Renault, on May 24th, 2014 in Monaco. Photo Gregory Lenormand / DPPI AUTO - WSR MONACO 2014 Gregory Lenormand Monaco Monaco Auto Car FR Formula Renault MONOPLACE Motorsport Race UNIPLACE WSR WORLD SERIES BY RENAULT 2014
May 11 2014Album
On screen:
06, Luca Ghiotto (Ita), International Draco Racing (Ita), Action during the 2014 of World Series by Renault, FR 35 race on April 13, 2014 in Monza, Italy. Photo Alexandre Guillaumot / DPPI AUTO - WSR FR 3.5 MONZA 2014 ALEXANDRE GUILLAUMOT MONZA ITALIE Auto Car FR Formula Renault FR 3.5 MONOPLACE Motorsport Race UNIPLACE WSR WORLD SERIES BY RENAULT 2014 APRIL AVRIL
Apr 13 2014Album
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DriverPointsStartedNot finishedNot startedPole positionsPodiumsRace wins
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World Series: Muller first after very wet test day in Barcelona
The Barcelona rain did not prevent the drivers and teams set to contest the 2012 Formula Renault 3.5 Series from enjoying a profitable second day of collective testing at the Ca...05 Apr 2012 09:03
05 Apr 2012 09:03
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09:03World Series
History Draco Racing
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Draco Racing
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Draco Racing