F1World Series season 2015

- DateOct 18 2015
DE VRIES Nyck (NED) Dams (FRA) ambiance portrait, podium with ROWLAND Oliver and VAXIVIERE Matthieu during the 2015 World Series by Renault from October 16 to 18th 2015, at Jerez, Spain. Photo Gregory Lenormand / DPPI.
AUTO - WSR JEREZ 2015
Gregory Lenormand
Jerez
Espagne
