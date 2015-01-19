Coloni Motorsport
Coloni Motorsport
- Team name Coloni Motorsport
- Base Perugia, Italy
- Team principal -
- Technical manager -
- Chassis -
- Engine -
- Founding date Jan 1 1981
- Podiums -
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- Pole positions -
- Fastest race laps -
- 355 comments on Coloni Motorsport
- 1 members have this team as their favourite
- Tweets about Coloni Motorsport
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DriverPointsStartedNot finishedNot startedPole positionsPodiumsRace wins
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FIA to be flexible with super licence points system
F1's governing body has suggested its tough new criteria for the awarding of super licences in 2016 may actually be flexible. The FIA clamped down on the 2016 qualifying criteri...19 Jan 2015 11:14
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GP2: MP Motorsport signs Auto GP champion Quaife-Hobbs
AutoGP World Series Champion Adrian Quaife-Hobbs completes Dutch team MP Motorsport 2013 GP2 Series line up. The BRDC Fairfield Trophy winner joined Team Principal Sander Dorsma...21 Feb 2013 15:24
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GP2: Max Chilton sets the pace in practice in Bahrain
One week following the second round of the 2012 GP2 Series season, the thirteen teams remained in Bahrain for a standalone round 3. Max Chilton set the fastest laptime of free p...27 Apr 2012 10:24
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GP2: Esteban Gutierrez ends test in Barcelona on top
Esteban Gutiérrez set the quickest laptime again in todays final pre-season test in Barcelona. The young Mexican set a laptime of 1:29.154 in the morning session ahead of las...08 Mar 2012 16:34
19 Jan 2015 11:14
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11:14F1
21 Feb 2013 15:24
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15:24GP2
27 Apr 2012 10:24
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10:24GP2
08 Mar 2012 16:34
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16:34GP2
History Coloni Motorsport
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Driver#
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Scuderia Coloni
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FMS International
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Petrol Ofisi FMS International
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Coloni Motorsport
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Coloni