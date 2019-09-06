user icon
icon


‹ Terug naar foto's

F1Circuit of the Americas - Austin

Circuit of the Americas - Austin
1 / 3
  • Camera-
  • Fotogrootte2832x4256 px
  • Brandpuntsafstand-
  • Diafragma-
  • Sluitertijd-
  • Datum21 okt 2012

Keith D Rizzo Circuit of the Americas First Lap Ceremony Pirelli