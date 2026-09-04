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F1Grand Prix van Italië 2026

Grand Prix van Italië 2026
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Formula One World Championship Andrea Kimi Antonelli (ITA) Mercedes AMG Formula One Team with Liam Lawson (NZL) Red Bull Racing in the FIA Press Conference. 03.09.2026. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Italian Grand Prix, Monza, Italy, Preparation Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Price / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Italian Grand Prix - Preparation Day - Monza, Italy XPB Images Monza Italy Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Italy Italian Monza Autodromo di Monza Thursday September 03 3 09 9 2026 Press Conference Portrait

  • Mercedes
  • Red Bull Racing
  • Liam Lawson
  • FIA
  • Andrea Kimi Antonelli