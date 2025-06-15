F1Le Mans 2025

- Camera-
- Datum11 jun
World Endurance Championship
George Kurtz (USA) / Nicky Catsburg (NLD) / Alexander Quinn (GBR) #45 Algarve Pro Racing Oreca 07 Gibson.
11.06.2025. FIA World Endurance Championship, Round 4, Le Mans 24 Hours, Practice and Qualifying, Le Mans, France, Wednesday.
Motor Racing - FIA World Endurance Championship - WEC - Round 4 - Le Mans 24 Hours - Practice and Qualifying
Le Mans
France
