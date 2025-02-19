F1Ferrari SF-25

- Camera-
- Fotogrootte4000x6000 px
- Brandpuntsafstand-
- Diafragma-
- Sluitertijd-
- Datum19 feb
Formula One World Championship
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Ferrari SF-25.
19.02.2025. Formula One World Championship, Ferrari SF-25 Shakedown, Fiorano, Italy.
- www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: XPB Images
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Ferrari SF-25 Shakedown
XPB Images
Fiorano
Italy
F1 Formel Formel1 Formula 1 Formula1 Launch Reveal Unveil shake down test testing 19 02 2 2025 February Wednesday action Modenese