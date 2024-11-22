user icon
icon
‹ Terug naar foto's

F1Grand Prix van Las Vegas 2024

Grand Prix van Las Vegas 2024
1 / 134
  • Camera-
  • Fotogrootte3461x5185 px
  • Brandpuntsafstand-
  • Diafragma-
  • Sluitertijd-
  • Datum21 nov

Formula One World Championship (L to R): Frederic Vasseur (FRA) Ferrari Team Principal and Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director in the FIA Press Conference. 21.11.2024. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 22, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, Practice Day - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Charniaux / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Las Vegas Grand Prix - Practice Day - Las Vegas, Nevada, USA XPB Images Las Vegas USA Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Las Vegas Strip Circuit Street Nevada USA United States of America Thursday November 21 11 2024 Portrait Press Conference Fred Vasseur

  • Ferrari
  • Mercedes
  • Susie Wolff
  • Toto Wolff
  • Frédéric Vasseur
  • FIA