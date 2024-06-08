F1Grand Prix van Canada 2024

- Camera-
- Fotogrootte3461x5185 px
- Brandpuntsafstand-
- Diafragma-
- Sluitertijd-
- Datum7 jun
Formula One World Championship
Circuit atmosphere - marshals sweep the circuit of rain water during the first practice session.
07.06.2024. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Practice Day.
- www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Bearne / XPB Images
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Canadian Grand Prix - Practice Day - Montreal, Canada
XPB Images
Montreal
Canada
Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Canada Ca