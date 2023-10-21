user icon
icon
F1Grand Prix van de Verenigde Staten 2023

Grand Prix van de Verenigde Staten 2023
1 / 192
  • Camera-
  • Fotogrootte3648x5472 px
  • Brandpuntsafstand-
  • Diafragma-
  • Sluitertijd-
  • Datum20 okt

Formula One World Championship Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W14. 20.10.2023. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States Grand Prix, Austin, Texas, USA, Qualifying Day

  • Mercedes
  • Lewis Hamilton
  • Jackie Lewis
  • W14