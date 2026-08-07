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F1Grand Prix van de Verenigde Staten 2023

Grand Prix van de Verenigde Staten 2023
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Formula One World Championship Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing celebrates being fastest in Sprint Shootout in parc ferme with Mario Isola (ITA) Pirelli Racing Manager. 21.10.2023. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States Grand Prix, Austin, Texas, USA, Sprint Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Batchelor / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - United States Grand Prix - Sprint Day - Austin, USA XPB Images Austin USA Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Circuit o

  • Max Verstappen
  • Red Bull Racing
  • Pirelli
  • Mario Isola