F1Formule 2 Zandvoort 2022

4 sep
FIA Formula 2 Championship
1st place Marcus Armstrong (NZL) Hitech, 2nd place Clement Novalak (FRA) MP Motorsport and 3rd place Dennis Hauger (DEN) PREMA Racing.
03.09.2022. FIA Formula 2 Championship, Rd 12, Sprint Race, Zandvoort, Netherlands, Saturday.
Motor Racing - FIA Formula 2 Championship - Saturday - Zandvoort, Netherlands
Zandvoort
Netherlands
