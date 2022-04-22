- Camera-
21 apr
IMOLA, ITALY - APRIL 21: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing walks in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on April 21, 2022 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202204210335 // Usage for editorial use only //
F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna - Previews
SI202204210335