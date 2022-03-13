F1F1 Test Bahrein, 12 maart 2022

- Camera-
BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN - MARCH 12: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 makes a pitstop during Day Three of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on March 12, 2022 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202203120138 // Usage for editorial use only //
Formula 1 Testing in Bahrain - Day 3
