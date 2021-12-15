user icon
user icon
icon
‹ Terug naar foto's

F1F1 testing 2021 Abu Dhabi

F1 testing 2021 Abu Dhabi
1 / 78
  • Camera-
  • Fotogrootte2924x4386 px
  • Brandpuntsafstand-
  • Diafragma-
  • Sluitertijd-
  • Datum14 dec

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 14: Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing prepares to drive in the garage during Formula 1 testing at Yas Marina Circuit on December 14, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202112140115 // Usage for editorial use only // Formula 1 Testing in Abu Dhabi - Day One SI202112140115

  • Max Verstappen
  • Red Bull Racing