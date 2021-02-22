user icon
user icon
icon
‹ Terug naar foto\'s

F1Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02

Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02
1 / 23
  • Camera-
  • Fotogrootte8708x11608 px
  • Brandpuntsafstand-
  • Diafragma-
  • Sluitertijd-
  • Datum19 feb

Scuderia AlphaTauri / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202102190214 // Usage for editorial use only // Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02 SI202102190214

  • AlphaTauri