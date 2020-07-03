user icon
user icon
icon
‹ Back to photos

F1Racing Point RP20 Silverstone test

Racing Point RP20 Silverstone test
1 / 20
  • Camera-
  • Picture size3225x4838 px
  • Focal length-
  • Aperture-
  • Shutter speed-
  • Datum17 jun

Glenn Dunbar Silverstone UK action

  • Lance Stroll
  • Racing Point