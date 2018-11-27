user icon
icon


‹ Terug naar foto's

F1Yas Marina Circuit, 27 November, 2018

Yas Marina Circuit, 27 November, 2018
1 / 49
  • Camera-
  • Fotogrootte3456x5184 px
  • Brandpuntsafstand-
  • Diafragma-
  • Sluitertijd-
  • Datum27 nov 2018

  • Scuderia Toro Rosso
  • Daniil Kvyat
  • Alexander Albon