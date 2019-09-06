user icon
icon


‹ Terug naar foto's

F1Race of Champions 2015

Race of Champions 2015
1 / 19
  • Camera-
  • Fotogrootte1000x1500 px
  • Brandpuntsafstand-
  • Diafragma-
  • Sluitertijd-
  • Datum21 nov 2015

2015 Race of Champions, Olympic Park, London Sebastian Vettel (GER) celebrates on the podium portrait

  • Sebastian Vettel