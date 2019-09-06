user icon
F1Singapore 2014

Singapore 2014
498756423PF004_F1_Grand_Pri SINGAPORE - SEPTEMBER 21: Toro Rosso mechanics celebrate finishing 6th place in the Singapore F1 Grand Prix at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 21, 2014 in Singapore. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images) F1 Grand Prix of Singapore Peter Fox Singapore Singapore Formula One Racing formula 1 Auto Racing Formula One Grand Prix Marina Bay Street Circuit Singapore Grand Prix