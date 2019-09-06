F1Oostenrijk 2014

- Camera-
- Fotogrootte1000x1500 px
- Brandpuntsafstand-
- Diafragma-
- Sluitertijd-
- Datum22 jun 2014
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA - JUNE 22: Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Infiniti Red Bull Racing drives during the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix at Red Bull Ring on June 22, 2014 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Sebastian Vettel
F1 Grand Prix of Austria
Getty Images
Spielberg
Austria
Formula One Racing formula 1 Auto Racing Formula One Grand Prix Austrian A1 Ring