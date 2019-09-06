F1Spanje 2014

- Camera-
- Datum11 mei 2014
MONTMELO, SPAIN - MAY 11: Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Infiniti Red Bull Racing drives during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 11, 2014 in Montmelo, Spain. (Photo by Andrew Hone/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Sebastian Vettel
Spanish F1 Grand Prix - Race
Andrew Hone
Montmelo
Spain
