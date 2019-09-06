user icon
icon


‹ Terug naar foto's

F1World Series seizoen 2014

World Series seizoen 2014
1 / 127
  • Camera-
  • Fotogrootte1000x1500 px
  • Brandpuntsafstand-
  • Diafragma-
  • Sluitertijd-
  • Datum19 okt 2014

SAINZ Carlos (Spa) Formula Renault 3.5 Dams ambiance, champion during the 2014 World Series by Renault from October 17th to 19th 2014, at Jerez, Spain. Photo Antonin Grenier / DPPI AUTO - WSR JEREZ 2014 Antonin Grenier Jerez Spain 2014 Espagne Auto Car CHAMPIONNAT Europe FORMULA RENAULT FORMULES FR FR 3.5 MONOPLACE Motorsport Race RENAULT SPORT series Sport UNIPLACE VOITURES WORLD WORLD SERIES BY RENAULT WSR Octobre October

  • Renault
  • DAMS