F1Marussia Team presentatie

gp
today
.net
Nieuws
· Formule 1
· Formule 2
· Formule 3
· Formule E
· IndyCar
· DTM
· WEC
· Nieuwsarchief
Max Verstappen
Coureurs
Teams
Resultaten
Kalender
· Races
· Testsessies
Foto's
Inloggen
Registreren
Nederlands
English
Taal:
nl
Nederlands
English
Inloggen
Nieuws
F1 Seizoen 2019
F1 Standen 2019
‹ Terug naar foto's
F1
Marussia Team presentatie
1 / 6
Camera
-
Fotogrootte
3122x4684 px
Brandpuntsafstand
-
Diafragma
-
Sluitertijd
-
Datum
31 jan 2012
2012 Marussia F1 Team Launch. Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, Northamptonshire. 5th March 2012. World Copyright:Glenn Dunbar/LAT Photographic ref: _G7C7275