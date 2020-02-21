Zeta Corse
Team name
Zeta Corse
Base
Valencia, Spain,
Russian
Team principal
Technical manager
Chassis
Engine
Founding date
Jan 1 2013
Podiums
Wereldkampioen
Pole positions
Fastest race laps
22 MERHI Roberto (Spa) Formula Renault 3.5 Zeta...
Oct 19 2014
22 MERHI Roberto (Spa) Formula Renault 3.5 Zeta...
Sep 13 2014
MERHI Roberto (Spa) Formula Renault 3.5 Zeta Co...
Sep 13 2014
MERHI Roberto (Spa) Formula Renault 3.5 Zeta Co...
Jul 13 2014
22 MERHI Roberto (Spa) Formula Renault 3.5 Zeta...
Jul 11 2014
MERHI Roberto (Spa) Formula Renault 3.5 Zeta Co...
Jun 29 2014
22 MERHI Roberto (Spa) Formula Renault 3.5 Zeta...
Jun 29 2014
22 MERHI Roberto (Spa) Formula Renault 3.5 Zeta...
Jun 1 2014
22P, Roberto Merhi (Esp), Zeta Corse (Rus), Amb...
Apr 13 2014
22 MERHI Roberto (Spa) Formula Renault 3.5 Zeta Corse action during the 2014 World Series by Renault from October 17th to 19th 2014, at Jerez, Spain. Photo Alexandre Guillaumot / DPPI
AUTO - WSR JEREZ 2014
Alexandre Guillaumot
Jerez
Spain
2014 Espagne Auto Car CHAMPIONNAT Europe FORMULA RENAULT FORMULES FR FR 3.5 MONOPLACE Motorsport Race RENAULT SPORT series Sport UNIPLACE VOITURES WORLD WORLD SERIES BY RENAULT WSR Octobre October
Oct 19 2014
22 MERHI Roberto (Spa) Formula Renault 3.5 Zeta Corse action during the 2014 World Series by Renault, on from September 12th to 14th 2014, at Hungaroring, Budapest, Hungary. Photo Alexandre Guillaumot / DPPI
AUTO - WSR HUNGARORING 2014
Alexandre Guillaumot
Budapest
Hungary
2014 hongrie Auto Car CHAMPIONNAT Europe FORMULA RENAULT FORMULES FR FR 3.5 MONOPLACE Motorsport Race RENAULT SPORT series Sport UNIPLACE VOITURES WORLD WORLD SERIES BY RENAULT WSR
Sep 13 2014
MERHI Roberto (Spa) Formula Renault 3.5 Zeta Corse ambiance during the 2014 World Series by Renault, on from September 12th to 14th 2014, at Hungaroring, Budapest, Hungary. Photo Alexandre Guillaumot / DPPI
AUTO - WSR HUNGARORING 2014
Alexandre Guillaumot
Budapest
Hungary
2014 hongrie Auto Car CHAMPIONNAT Europe FORMULA RENAULT FORMULES FR FR 3.5 MONOPLACE Motorsport Race RENAULT SPORT series Sport UNIPLACE VOITURES WORLD WORLD SERIES BY RENAULT WSR
Sep 13 2014
MERHI Roberto (Spa) Formula Renault 3.5 Zeta Corse ambiance podium during the 2014 World Series by Renault, on from July 11th to 13th 2014, at Nurburgring, Germany. Photo Antonin Grenier / DPPI
AUTO - WSR NURBURGRING 2014
ANTONIN GRENIER
Nurburg
Germany
Auto Car CHAMPIONNAT ESPAGNE Europe FORMULES Motorsport RENAULT SPORT series Sport VOITURES WORLD WSR 2014 FORMULA RENAULT FR FR 3.5 MONOPLACE Race ALLEMAGNE UNIPLACE WORLD SERIES BY RENAULT
Jul 13 2014
22 MERHI Roberto (Spa) Formula Renault 3.5 Zeta Corse action during the 2014 World Series by Renault, on from July 11th to 13th 2014, at Nurburgring, Germany. Photo Jean Michel Le Meur / DPPI
AUTO - WSR NURBURGRING 2014
JEAN MICHEL LE MEUR
Nurburg
Germany
Auto Car CHAMPIONNAT ESPAGNE Europe FORMULES Motorsport RENAULT SPORT series Sport VOITURES WORLD WSR 2014 FORMULA RENAULT FR FR 3.5 MONOPLACE Race ALLEMAGNE UNIPLACE WORLD SERIES BY RENAULT
Jul 11 2014
MERHI Roberto (Spa) Formula Renault 3.5 Zeta Corse ambiance podium during the 2014 World Series by Renault, on from June 27th to June 29th 2014, at Moscow Raceway, Russia. Photo Jean Michel Le Meur / DPPI
AUTO - WSR MOSCOW RACEWAY 2014
JEAN MICHEL LE MEUR
Moscow
Russia
2014 Auto Russie Car FORMULA RENAULT FR FR 3.5 MONOPLACE Motorsport Race UNIPLACE WORLD SERIES BY RENAULT WSR
Jun 29 2014
22 MERHI Roberto (Spa) Formula Renault 3.5 Zeta Corse action during the 2014 World Series by Renault, on from June 27th to June 29th 2014, at Moscow Raceway, Russia. Photo Jean Michel Le Meur / DPPI
AUTO - WSR MOSCOW RACEWAY 2014
JEAN MICHEL LE MEUR
Moscow
Russia
2014 Auto Russie Car FORMULA RENAULT FR FR 3.5 MONOPLACE Motorsport Race UNIPLACE WORLD SERIES BY RENAULT WSR
Jun 29 2014
22 MERHI Roberto (Spa) Formula Renault 3.5 Zeta Corse action during the 2014 World Series by Renault, on from may 30th to June 1st 2014, at Spa Francorchamps, Belgium. Photo Antonin Grenier / DPPI
AUTO - WSR SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS 2014
ANTONIN GRENIER
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS
BELGIQUE
2014 AUTO BELGIQUE Car FORMULA RENAULT FR FR 3.5 MAY MONOPLACE MOTORSPORT Mai Race UNIPLACE WORLD SERIES BY RENAULT WSR
Jun 1 2014
22P, Roberto Merhi (Esp), Zeta Corse (Rus), Ambiance, Portrait during the 2014 of World Series by Renault, FR 35 race on April 13, 2014 in Monza, Italy. Photo Alexandre Guillaumot / DPPI
AUTO - WSR FR 3.5 MONZA 2014
ALEXANDRE GUILLAUMOT
MONZA
ITALIE
Auto Car FR Formula Renault FR 3.5 MONOPLACE Motorsport Race UNIPLACE WSR WORLD SERIES BY RENAULT 2014 APRIL AVRIL
Apr 13 2014
