‹ Back to teams
Tech 1 Racing
Tech 1 Racing
- Team name Tech 1 Racing
- Base Toulouse, France
- Team principal -
- Technical manager -
- Chassis -
- Engine -
- Founding date Jan 1 2000
- Podiums -
- World Championship -
- Pole positions -
- Fastest race laps -
- 2 comments on Tech 1 Racing
- 0 members have this team as their favourite
- Tweets about Tech 1 Racing
-
DriverPointsStartedNot finishedNot startedPole positionsPodiumsRace wins
-
City of Nice to name street after Jules Bianchi
The City of Nice French city have confirmed that they will name a street after the late Jules Bianchi who passed away in July 2015. Bianchi lay in a coma for eight months ...17 Jan 2017 12:37
17 Jan 2017 12:37
-
12:37F1
History Tech 1 Racing
-
Driver#
-
Tech 1 Racing