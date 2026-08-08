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Team Lazarus

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IT Team Lazarus

  • Team name Team Lazarus
  • Base Caselle di Selvazzano, Padova, Italy, Italy
  • Team principal -
  • Technical manager -
  • Chassis -
  • Engine -
  • Founding date Jan 1 2009
  • Podiums -
  • World Championship -
  • Pole positions -
  • Fastest race laps -

Driver statistics
  • Driver
    Points
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    Not finished
    Not started
    Pole positions
    Podiums
    Race wins

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History Team Lazarus

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