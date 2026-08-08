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Team Lazarus
Team Lazarus
- Team name Team Lazarus
- Base Caselle di Selvazzano, Padova, Italy, Italy
- Team principal -
- Technical manager -
- Chassis -
- Engine -
- Founding date Jan 1 2009
- Podiums -
- World Championship -
- Pole positions -
- Fastest race laps -
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History Team Lazarus
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Team Lazarus