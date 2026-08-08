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Prost Grand Prix
Prost Grand Prix
- Team name Prost Grand Prix
- Base Guyancourt, Paris, France, France
- Team principal -
- Technical manager -
- Chassis -
- Engine -
- Founding date Feb 17 1997
- Podiums -
- World Championship -
- Pole positions -
- Fastest race laps -
- 4 comments on Prost Grand Prix
- 3 members have this team as their favourite
- Tweets about Prost Grand Prix
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DriverPointsStartedNot finishedNot startedPole positionsPodiumsRace wins
History Prost Grand Prix
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Driver#
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Prost
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2001
22
-
2000
14