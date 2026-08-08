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Pacific Racing
Pacific Racing
- Team name Pacific Racing
- Base Thetford, United Kingdom, United Kingdom
- Team principal -
- Technical manager -
- Chassis -
- Engine -
- Founding date Jan 1 1984
- Podiums -
- World Championship -
- Pole positions -
- Fastest race laps -
- 15 comments on Pacific Racing
- 0 members have this team as their favourite
- Tweets about Pacific Racing
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History Pacific Racing
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Driver#
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Pacific