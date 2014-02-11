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OAK Racing
OAK Racing
- Team name OAK Racing
- Base Le Mans, France
- Team principal -
- Technical manager -
- Chassis -
- Engine -
- Founding date Jan 1 1980
- Podiums -
- World Championship -
- Pole positions -
- Fastest race laps -
- 2 comments on OAK Racing
- 0 members have this team as their favourite
- Tweets about OAK Racing
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DriverPointsStartedNot finishedNot startedPole positionsPodiumsRace wins
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Quesnel admits interest for Lotus team boss job
Olivier Quesnel, the former Ctiroen and Peugeot rally boss, has admitted he has had contact with Lotus owner Gerard Lopez about becoming the Enstone team's new sporting boss. Th...11 Feb 2014 11:23
11 Feb 2014 11:23
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11:23F1
History OAK Racing
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Driver#
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Promatecme
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1999
6