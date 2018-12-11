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Hilmer Motorsport
Hilmer Motorsport
- Team name Hilmer Motorsport
- Base Niederwinkling, Germany, Germany
- Team principal -
- Technical manager -
- Chassis -
- Engine -
- Founding date Jan 1 2013
- Podiums -
- World Championship -
- Pole positions -
- Fastest race laps -
- 324 comments on Hilmer Motorsport
- 0 members have this team as their favourite
- Tweets about Hilmer Motorsport
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DriverPointsStartedNot finishedNot startedPole positionsPodiumsRace wins
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F2: Latifi stays at DAMS for 2019
Nicholas Latifi will compete in the FIA Formula 2 championship with DAMS for the fourth consecutive year in 2019. It will be Latifi's fourth full season in the sport, having...11 Dec 2018 10:06
11 Dec 2018 10:06
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10:06F2
History Hilmer Motorsport
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Hilmer Motorsport
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Hilmer Motorsport