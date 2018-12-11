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Hilmer Motorsport

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DE Hilmer Motorsport

  • Team name Hilmer Motorsport
  • Base Niederwinkling, Germany, Germany
  • Team principal -
  • Technical manager -
  • Chassis -
  • Engine -
  • Founding date Jan 1 2013
  • Podiums -
  • World Championship -
  • Pole positions -
  • Fastest race laps -

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Driver statistics
  • Driver
    Points
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    Pole positions
    Podiums
    Race wins

Latest news
  • Latifi stays at DAMS for 2019

    F2: Latifi stays at DAMS for 2019

    Nicholas Latifi will compete in the FIA Formula 2 championship with DAMS for the fourth consecutive year in 2019. It will be Latifi's fourth full season in the sport, having...

    11 Dec 2018 10:06

History Hilmer Motorsport

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  • Hilmer Motorsport
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