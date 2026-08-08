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Fortec Motorsports
Fortec Motorsports
- Team name Fortec Motorsports
- Base Daventry, Northhamptonshire, United Kingdom
- Team principal -
- Technical manager -
- Chassis -
- Engine -
- Founding date Jan 1 1989
- Podiums -
- World Championship -
- Pole positions -
- Fastest race laps -
- 133 comments on Fortec Motorsports
- 0 members have this team as their favourite
- Tweets about Fortec Motorsports
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DriverPointsStartedNot finishedNot startedPole positionsPodiumsRace wins
History Fortec Motorsports
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2008
8
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2007
2
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Fortec Motorsports