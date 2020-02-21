F1Young Drivers Test Magny-Cours - 11-13 September 2012

- Camera-
Formula One Testing
Rodolfo Gonzalez (VEN) Sahara Force India F1 VJM05 Test Driver.
Formula One Young Driver Test. 11th-13th September 2012. Magny Cours, France.
James Moy Photography
Magny-Cours
France
