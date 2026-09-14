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F1Spanish Grand Prix 2026

Spanish Grand Prix 2026
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  • DateSep 13

Formula One World Championship (L to R): Stefano Domenicali (ITA) Formula One President and CEO with Chase Carey (USA) Liberty Media Executive Committee Board Member; Derek Chang (USA) Liberty Media President and CEO; and Robert R. Bennett (USA) Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Liberty Media. 13.09.2026. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Spanish Grand Prix, Madrid, Spain, Race Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Batchelor / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Spanish Grand Prix - Race Day - Madrid, Spain XPB Images Madrid Spain Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Circuito de Madring September Spanish Spain Madrid Barajas Sunday 13 09 9 2026 Portrait Chief Executive Officer

  • Chase Carey
  • Stefano Domenicali