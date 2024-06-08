F1Canadian Grand Prix 2024

user icon
Formula One World Championship Circuit atmosphere - marshals sweep the circuit of rain water during the first practice session. 07.06.2024. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Practice Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Bearne / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Canadian Grand Prix - Practice Day - Montreal, Canada XPB Images Montreal Canada Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Canada Ca