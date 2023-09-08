F1Italian Grand Prix 2023

- Camera-
- DateSep 3
Formula One World Championship
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the drivers' parade.
03.09.2023. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 15, Italian Grand Prix, Monza, Italy, Race Day.
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Italian Grand Prix - Race Day - Monza, Italy
XPB Images
Monza
Italy
