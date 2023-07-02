F1Austrian Grand Prix 2023

Formula One World Championship
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A523.
01.07.2023. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Sprint Day.
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Austrian Grand Prix - Sprint Day - Spielberg, Austria
Spielberg
Austria
Esteban Ocon
Alpine
A523
