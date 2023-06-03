F1Spanish Grand Prix 2023

Formula One World Championship
Peter Sauber (SUI) Former Sauber Owner.
02.06.2023 Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Practice Day.
- www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Bearne / XPB Images
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Spanish Grand Prix - Practice Day - Barcelona, Spain
XPB Images
Barcelona
Spain
Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Circuit de Catalunya May Spanish Spain Montmelo Friday 02 2 06 6 2023 Action Track Alfa Romeo
Sauber
Peter Sauber
Michael May
Alfa Romeo
Would you like to stay up to date with the latest Lewis Hamilton and Formula 1 news from GPtoday? Activate free push notifications and be the first to know!