user icon
icon
‹ Back to photos

F1Spanish Grand Prix 2023

Spanish Grand Prix 2023
1 / 153
  • Camera-
  • Picture size3461x5185 px
  • Focal length-
  • Aperture-
  • Shutter speed-
  • DateJun 2

Formula One World Championship Peter Sauber (SUI) Former Sauber Owner. 02.06.2023 Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Practice Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Bearne / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Spanish Grand Prix - Practice Day - Barcelona, Spain XPB Images Barcelona Spain Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Circuit de Catalunya May Spanish Spain Montmelo Friday 02 2 06 6 2023 Action Track Alfa Romeo

  • Sauber
  • Peter Sauber
  • Michael May
  • Alfa Romeo