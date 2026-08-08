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F1Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023

Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023
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  • Picture size4000x6000 px
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  • DateApr 30 2023

Formula One World Championship (L to R): Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team with team mate Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team on the drivers' parade. 30.04.2023. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku Street Circuit, Azerbaijan, Race Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Coates / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Race Day - Baku, Azerbaijan XPB Images Baku Azerbaijan Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Circuit Baku Azerbaijan Sunday April 30 04 4 2023 Guanyu Zhou Portrait

  • Valtteri Bottas
  • Alfa Romeo
  • Guanyu Zhou