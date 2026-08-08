- Camera-
- Picture size4000x6000 px
- Focal length-
- Aperture-
- Shutter speed-
- DateApr 2 2023
Formula One World Championship
(L to R): Second placed Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates on the podium with third placed Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team.
02.04.2023. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne, Australia, Race Day.
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Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Australian Grand Prix - Race Day - Melbourne, Australia
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Melbourne
Australia