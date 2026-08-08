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F1Australian Grand Prix 2023

Australian Grand Prix 2023
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  • Picture size4000x6000 px
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  • DateApr 2 2023

Formula One World Championship (L to R): Second placed Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates on the podium with third placed Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team. 02.04.2023. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne, Australia, Race Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Moy / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Australian Grand Prix - Race Day - Melbourne, Australia xpbimages.com Melbourne Australia

  • Mercedes
  • Fernando Alonso
  • Lewis Hamilton
  • Jackie Lewis
  • Aston Martin