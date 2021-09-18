F1Ten Voorde

gp
today
.net
News
· Formula 1
· Formula 2
· Formula 3
· Formula E
· IndyCar
· DTM
· WEC
· News archive
Lewis Hamilton
Drivers
· Charles Leclerc
· Daniel Ricciardo
· Lewis Hamilton
· Max Verstappen
· Sebastian Vettel
· All drivers
Teams
Results
Calendar
· Races
· Test sessions
Photos
Login
Sign Up
Nederlands
English
Language:
en
Nederlands
English
Login
News
F1 Season 2021
F1 Standings 2021
‹ Back to photos
F1
Ten Voorde
1 / 1
Camera
-
Picture size
3456x5184 px
Focal length
-
Aperture
-
Shutter speed
-
Date
Sep 12
Porsche 911 GT3 Cup, Team GP Elite (#25), Larry ten Voorde (NL), Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup 2021, Monza (I) Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup 2021, Monza (I) Monza Italien