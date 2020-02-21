user icon
user icon
icon
‹ Back to photos

F1Carlos Sainz jr

Carlos Sainz jr
1 / 4
  • Camera-
  • Picture size1000x1500 px
  • Focal length-
  • Aperture-
  • Shutter speed-
  • DateJan 28 2018

SAINZ Carlos jr (esp), portrait, driving Renault Megane RS at the Monte-Carlo rally, during the 2018 WRC World Rally Car Championship, Monte Carlo rally from January 25 to 28, at Monaco - Photo Gregory Lenormand / DPPI AUTO - WRC MONTE CARLO RALLY 2018 Gregory Lenormand des monde RALLYING rallyes championship championnat sport rally world january motorsport janvier motor sport monaco rallye auto car wrc

  • Renault