F1Carlos Sainz jr

- DateJan 28 2018
SAINZ Carlos jr (esp), portrait, driving Renault Megane RS at the Monte-Carlo rally, during the 2018 WRC World Rally Car Championship, Monte Carlo rally from January 25 to 28, at Monaco - Photo Gregory Lenormand / DPPI
AUTO - WRC MONTE CARLO RALLY 2018
Gregory Lenormand
