F1GP3 season 2012

- DateSep 11 2012
2012 GP3 Series. Round 8.
Bobino Club, Milan, Italy. Sunday 9th September 2012. GP3 Series End of Season Party.
2012 GP3 Series Champion Mitch Evans (NZL, MW Arden) is presented with the cheque from Pirelli for winning the 2012 GP3 Series. Portrait.
World Copyright: Daniel Kalisz/LAT Photographic
Ref: Digital Image IMG_7249.jpg
Daniel Kalisz/LAT Photographic
Monza
Italy
GP3 GP3 Series Autodromo Nazionale di Monza Monza Italy Motorsport Single seater