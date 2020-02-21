F1Germany 2014

- Camera-
- DateJul 20 2014
HOCKENHEIM, GERMANY - JULY 20: Daniil Kvyat of Russia and Scuderia Toro Rosso drives during the German Grand Prix at Hockenheimring on July 20, 2014 in Hockenheim, Germany. (Photo by Drew Gibson/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Daniil Kvyat
F1 Grand Prix of Germany
Drew Gibson
Hockenheim
Germany
Formula One Racing formula 1 Auto Racing Formula One Grand Prix german grand prix German Formula One Grand Prix